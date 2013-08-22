MOBILE INSIGHTS: One-Third Of BlackBerry World Apps Come From The Same Developer

One-Third Of BlackBerry World Apps Come From The Same Developer (Berry Review)

A developer firm known as S4BB has single handedly created over 47,000 apps for the BlackBerry World app market. That amounts to almost one-third of BlackBerry World’s total app count. The app store race is not even close, but this revelation illustrates another stumbling block in BlackBerry’s attempt at platform and app store relevancy – the huge discrepancy between quantity and quality of apps in BlackBerry World. Read >

Should HTC Look To Lenovo? (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has been struggling in the global market and is sitting at a crossroads. Businessweek surveys the potential benefits behind a HTC-Lenovo partnership. Read >

LG Tablet, Phablet, Smartwatch, And Firefox OS Device Coming Soon (Engadget)

The head of LG’s mobile communications in Bulgaria, Dimitar Valev, spoke on the company’s plans to launch a full fleet of devices. LG’s tablets are currently on the back burner, but it also wants to stake its claim in the up and coming smart watch and mobile computing market. LG will also lean on upstart Firefox OS for a new device. Read >

Google Wants NFL Content (All Things Digital)

The NFL’s contract with DirecTV for its Sunday Ticket package is up in 2014. Google is getting a head start on grabbing a potential bid on the subscription-TV service. The kicker will be how willing the NFL is to partner with an “over-the-top” provider like Google versus traditional cable and satellite providers. Read >

The Great App.net Mistake (Wired)

App.net is a platform for social applications that is designed on the premise that all of the user data within the social infrastructure is too important to be free. App.net has a radical business plan that is sure to shake up the landscape, but it must overcome many obstacles before becoming a social-network super power. Read >

More Evidence Of Apple’s Struggles In China (Bloomberg)

Apple’s share of the tablet market declined from 49% last year to only 28% this year. Meanwhile, Samsung’s share surged to 11%. Read >

