One thing the most successful people almost never do on weekends

Weekends are a great opportunity to get ahead in life.

They’re also a major pitfall for some people.

Business Insider recently spoke with Ryan Kahn, career coach and founder of The Hired Group and creator of the “How To Get Hired” online course, about what unsuccessful people get up to over the weekend.

He had many suggestions about important activities that unsuccessful people neglect, including making room for spontaneous fun and building new relationships.

Both of those behaviours are connected to the most important thing that some people forget to deal with during their time off: their personal lives.

He says the most successful people don’t spend all weekend working — and they don’t neglect their personal life.

“Minimise the stress of your job by taking time to organise your personal life,” Kahn says. “Any projects around the house that have been nagging at the back of your mind? Now’s the time to get them done.”

Let this be a lesson: don’t work yourself to death over the weekend. Take some time to focus on you.

