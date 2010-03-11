One Thing Bing Isn't Doing: Killing Google

Microsoft’s Bing search engine continues to gain share in the search market, thanks to organic growth, lots of advertising, and clever tricks like stuffing MSN.com full of links to Bing search queries.

But one thing Bing is not doing is taking any share away from Google.

Bing had 11.5% of the U.S. search market in February, according to comScore, up an impressive 44% from last May, when it launched. But Google has gained share, too: It represented 65.5% of the search market in February, up from 65.0% last may, according to comScore.

To be sure, it’s possible that Bing is slowing Google’s growth, which would be bad news for Google. But at least Google has not actually lost share since Bing launched.

Who is losing share? Everyone else — especially Yahoo.

Don’t miss: 10 ways Microsoft is juicing Bing’s search traffic →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.