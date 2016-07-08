A leading Harvard physicist has a radical explanation for what sparked the chain of events that killed the dinosaurs

The mass extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs was triggered by a massive asteroid that slammed into Earth 66 million years ago. But what triggered the asteroid? Harvard physicist Lisa Randall thinks the answer may be dark matter.

Randall is an expert on particle physics and cosmology, and the author of “Dark Matter and the Dinosaurs: The Astounding Interconnectedness of the Universe.”

