One Theory On Why The iPhone Is Dominating Flash Sales Site Traffic

At Fab.com, a flash sales site, 95 per cent of its mobile visits (which make up a third of its overall visits) come from the iPhone.



At OneKingsLane, another designer flash sales site specializing in home decor, iPhone and iPad owners stand far above other mobile devices among mobile shoppers (who make up more than 20 per cent of OneKingsLane’s revenue).

Why?

We sat down with Doug Mack, CEO of OneKingsLane, to find out why. Here’s one theory:

Before the iPad came out, very few shoppers came from the iPhone — or any mobile device. Very few of the site’s sales came from the iPhone just 18 months ago. There wasn’t enough screen real estate to trigger a shopper to buy something on OneKingsLane, Mack said.

After the iPad came out, mobile sales shot up like crazy across the board. They now account for more than 20 per cent of OneKingsLane’s revenue. There’s more screen real estate on the iPad, so it removed a mental block on shopping on a mobile device.

iPad owners are probably more likely to own an iPhone. So it’s natural to expect that the sales would translate to the iPhone from the iPad. The iPad version of the website is now the second-most visited version of OneKingsLane, behind the desktop website.

There is a little bit of cross-over for OneKingsLane’s audience, though, since most of its users use Mac computers, Mack said.

