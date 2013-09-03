One-Tenth Of Americans Rely Solely On Smartphones For Their Internet Connection

New data from Pew shows that 20% of adults over the age of 18 in the U.S. have neither a home broadband connection nor a smartphone connection. It’s a surprising number, since it means that one-fifth of the population is opting out of fast Internet (even though it is available nearly everywhere).

Meanwhile, 10% per cent of U.S. adults choose to bypass home broadband Internet, and instead get access to high-speed Internet solely via their smartphone. That’s an important data point for the tech industry and online businesses, since it shows that substantial minority of U.S. consumers now see their phones as their main portal to the modern Internet.

Of course, some of these “smartphone-only” broadband users and non-connected consumers might access broadband Internet at work or at public facilities like libraries.

In any case, it’s clear that many consumers are indeed satisfied with 3G and 4G-powered carrier networks as their main Internet service providers. The move to smartphone-only Internet is also evidence of consumers’ growing preference for tablets and smartphones as their primary computing devices, thanks to the popularity of smartphone software like Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.

Here’s a look at the historical shares of broadband Internet connections versus dial-up connections among U.S. adults.

