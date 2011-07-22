INFOGRAPHIC: One Student Drops Out Every 26 Seconds In America

Ever wonder why jobs go overseas or why recruiters aggressively look internationally?



This infographic published by OnlineEducation.net pretty much says it all. Words will not do any justice, read the infographic and then comment on how you think education in America can be improved. Some of the highlights include:

Less than 30% of American students are proficient in maths and Reading

70% of 8th graders can NOT read at grade level

Photo: OnlineEducation.net

