Here's Proof That The NFL Replacement Officials Are Actually Doing A Good Job

Everybody was watching the officiating a bit closer during the NFL’s week one action as replacement officials made their regular season debut. And when one crew lost count of the number of timeouts for the Seahawks at the end of their game, it generated many headlines.But one stat shows that outside of screwing up that extra timeout, overall, the replacement officials did a pretty good job (via ESPN)…



Only 15.4 per cent (2-13) of coaches’ challenges were overturned in Week 1, the lowest percentage in the opening week since 2008.

Of all the plays that occurred so far during week one, only two were challenged and overturned. That is pretty impressive. And considering how closely the officials are being scrutinized, it is also amazing that there was just one play that had fans and the media up in arms.

And let’s face it, only one major screw-up is pretty good for the NFL.

