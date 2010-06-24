One Size Does Not Fit All: Verticalization And The Future Of Local Ad Technology

Doug Perlson is CEO of RealDirect, a next generation real estate company. He was previously founding CEO of TargetSpot, an Internet radio ad network.

Having spent the past 10 years building advertising technology businesses, I try to look around the corner to see what the next big thing will be. And every year there’s something new. Since 2000, we’ve seen ad networks of every flavour — mobile, contextual, audio, video, local, demo, behavioural, mobile — and more recently, demand side platforms and exchanges.For all their differences, these companies share a common conservative approach — they are all “horizontal” in their technology implementation. By “horizontal,” I mean that their technology implementation works for any advertiser across a wide spectrum of businesses. Essentially, the ad networks will squeeze your business, no matter what you do, into their model and the advertiser needs to do the heavy lifting to make it work.



Vertical advertising, with a focus on one type of advertiser or publisher such as automobile sales, has had some success, but it’s more about demographics than technology. You can advertise on “women’s sites”, but it’s up to you to figure out how that campaign works into your overall marketing strategy. And because there are less ad opportunities as you slice the pie into verticals, you often need several forms of media to drive results.

But the world is changing, and vertical advertising’s moment is at hand. The low hanging fruit of technology advertising has been picked, and the challenge going forward is to capture the mass of tech laggards. Until recently, local businesses and consumers have been underwhelmed by ad technology. Yes — there are a ton of online advertising opportunities for local advertisers, but few meet their needs, and even fewer are experiencing quantifiable success. I, like many others, think that local advertising will be completely redefined by the web. But rather than merely bringing existing technologies to small businesses via a local sales force, I believe the way to capture the market share will be by deciphering and mastering advertiser technology verticalization.

What does this mean? Every day, a local business is pitched by a local ad salesman (or woman) in a given market, and they each make good points about how certain keywords/media/etc. will bring in new customers. However, one size doesn’t fit all advertisers. For example, search engine marketing may be fantastic for national retailers, but it is likely not the most efficient form of advertising for the local dry cleaner. The problem isn’t price — it’s opportunity cost. They dry cleaner has to learn a whole new language and a whole new business model to make that advertising pay off. And even if it does, the scale may not warrant continued effort.

But if the sales team could instead offer the dry cleaner a “platform” for them to easily manage their ads in the five forms of media that matter to them the most (direct mail, email marketing, local search, supermarket receipt tape, and local newspaper) and have a common way to measure performance (integration into the point of sale device – i.e. cash register), you would see many more of these businesses willing to not just dip their toe into online advertising, but make it an integral part of their business. And when they know what’s working and what isn’t, they can spend more, and direct their resources to the media that gives them the best ROI.

Unfortunately, the work that goes into measuring multiple forms of media is the same if you are selling in low volumes vs. high volumes. In fact — at low volumes, measurement is even more difficult since outliers (such as a rainy weekend) can throw off an entire local campaign’s results.

So the next wave of ad technology needs to work across different forms of media, offer analytics unique to the industry, and share aggregate performance data for that industry so the advertiser can see how they are performing and benchmark how well they should be performing. This ad platform should also offer recommendations to the advertiser (think TurboTax for advertisers) on what to do next, and how to turn the data into sales.

This type of approach will empower the dry cleaner, nail salon, pizzeria and real estate broker (full disclosure – I am the CEO of RealDirect, a real estate tech company) to effectively use technology to sell their products and services like the big guys with full time dedicated resources working on their behalf. This vast untapped market place is out there. The question is who will get there first.

Doug Perlson is CEO of RealDirect, a next generation real estate company. Previously, he was founding CEO of TargetSpot, an Internet radio ad network.

