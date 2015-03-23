One simple trick to improve memory

Brian Carlin/Team Vestas Wind via Getty Images

A team of neuropsychologists have shown that even a brief sleep can significantly improve retention of learned material in memory.

The scientists at Saarland University in Germany investigated how power naps influence memory performance.

A sleep lasting 45 to 60 minutes produces a five-fold improvement in information retrieval from memory.

“A short nap at the office or in school is enough to significantly improve learning success,” says researcher Axel Mecklinger.

“Wherever people are in a learning environment, we should think seriously about the positive effects of sleep.”

A concentrated period of learning followed by a short relaxing sleep is all that’s needed.

The results of the research are published in the journal Neurobiology of Learning and Memory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.