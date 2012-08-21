One Sikh Temple Shooting Victim Still In Critical Condition 16 Days After Attack

Photo: 620 WTMJ

The Oak Creek police lieutenant who was shot “eight to nine times with a handgun” when responding to the shooting at the Milwaukee-area Sikh temple is on the mend.Lt. Brian Murphy is now in satisfactory condition, 620 WTMJ reported Tuesday morning.



Punjab Singh, who was also injured in the shooting, is still listed in critical condition 16 days after the massacre, according to 620 WTMJ.

Murphy, a 21-year veteran of the department, was the first to respond to the temple after Wade Michael Page opened fire, ultimately killing six.

