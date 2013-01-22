One Sentence That Explains Why Bears Are Dropping Like Flies

Photo: Flickr / Brian Digital

To really appreciate this moment, you really need to appreciate the explosion of optimism that’s broken out in global financial markets.It’s not just that the S&P is near all-time highs. It’s not just that pro-investors are more in stocks than they’ve been in years.



It’s also that economic sceptics are starting o throw in the towel, and accept that the economy is back.

Either that’s a great sign, or it’s a sign that things have gotten way to extreme on the positivity front.

Anyway, SocGen’s Kit Juckes sums up the bearish plight in one sentence:

The reality is that we are short of things to worry about and long of liquidity which tends to weaken the resolve of any bear.

Sounds right.

Oh, and the title of Juckes’ note? “Looking for something to worry about.”

Be afraid!

