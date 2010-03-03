11 Reasons Jim Bunning Is Dangerous And Must Be Stopped

Sen. Bunning claims he is holding up this emergency legislation because of the bill's cost (an estimated $10 billion over the next 10 years) but he voted:

YES on the 2001 Bush Tax Cuts -- Increases Deficit by $1.35 Trillion over 10 years

YES on 2003 Bush Tax Cuts -- Increases Deficit by $349.7 Billion over 10 years

YES on the GOP's 2003 Medicare Prescription Drug Bill -- Increases Deficit by $395 Billion over 10 years

These three bills alone added nearly $2 trillion to the deficit.

Last fall, the House approved legislation adding up to 20 weeks to the federal unemployment benefits. Senate Republicans delayed action on this bill, which ultimately passed by a unanimous vote of 98-0, for more than a month. During the delay more than 200,000 people stopped receiving checks when they needed them the most. It's time for Senate Republicans to stop this obstruction.