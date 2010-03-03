11 Reasons Jim Bunning Is Dangerous And Must Be Stopped

(This post appeared on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s blog.)

Last week, the House unanimously approved legislation to extend a range of emergency relief and job creating funding critical to millions of families that were set to expire on Sunday, February 28th including:

See the critical legislation Bunning is blocking and the damage he is causing >

BLOCKED: Unemployment Insurance

Extends unemployment benefits, including the increased payouts and longer duration of benefits from the Recovery Act

BLOCKED: Help with Health Insurance for Unemployed Workers (COBRA)

Extends the COBRA health insurance subsidy for people who have lost their jobs

BLOCKED: Surface Transportation Authorization

Authorizes the highway, highway safety, transit and motor carrier safety programs of the Department of Transportation

BLOCKED: Medicare Physician Payments

Delays a scheduled 21.2% cut in Medicare physician payments to protect Medicare beneficiaries' access to physicians

BLOCKED: Small Business Loans

Extends two temporary improvements to the Small Business Administration's loan guarantee program, raising the percentage of loan amounts that the SBA can guarantee and allowing SBA to waive or reduce loan fees

BLOCKED: Flood Insurance

Extends the National Flood Insurance Program authorization

A closer look at who is impacted by this obstruction: American workers

Seniors

Transportation Workers

Small Businesses

Small business lending the SBA has supported through the Recovery Act is now blocked:

Small businesses are vital to the U.S. economy -- employing half of all American workers.

It's time to stop this obstruction

Sen. Bunning claims he is holding up this emergency legislation because of the bill's cost (an estimated $10 billion over the next 10 years) but he voted:

YES on the 2001 Bush Tax Cuts -- Increases Deficit by $1.35 Trillion over 10 years

YES on 2003 Bush Tax Cuts -- Increases Deficit by $349.7 Billion over 10 years

YES on the GOP's 2003 Medicare Prescription Drug Bill -- Increases Deficit by $395 Billion over 10 years

These three bills alone added nearly $2 trillion to the deficit.

Last fall, the House approved legislation adding up to 20 weeks to the federal unemployment benefits. Senate Republicans delayed action on this bill, which ultimately passed by a unanimous vote of 98-0, for more than a month. During the delay more than 200,000 people stopped receiving checks when they needed them the most. It's time for Senate Republicans to stop this obstruction.

