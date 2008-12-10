One Sandwich Board Guy Gets A Job

Feel good story of the day: Josh Persky, a laid-off MIT grad who wore a sandwich board advertising his services has found a job. According to peHUB, Persky will take up work as Weiser LLP, an accounting firm.



Good news for Persky, but he’s not the only one out there looking for a job this way. In November, we wrote about “Paul”, who depressingly advertised that he had been laid off and was almost homeless.

Erin Griffith suggests this is probably not a good longterm strategy for job seekers, since the shtick gets old quickly. And in fact Persky was mainly hired because of his blog on finance and accounting issues, which you can read here.

