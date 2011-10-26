One Russian City Is Blocking Its Residents' Toilets If They Don't Pay Taxes

Photo: Lynda W1

Not paying your taxes in Russia’s fourth largest city of Yekaterinburg can have some unfortunate repercussions, reports the Telegraph. In order to persuade debtors to pay their “communal payments,” authorities have taken measures such as threatening to block residents’ drains or even cut off water from their toilets. The campaign has already been successful in acquiring $7,525 in unpaid taxes from one debtor, and $2,560 from another.



A state-backed utility company uses a device it calls the “octopus” that is placed in the offending debtors drain enabling it to cut off water to the guilty party’s toilet. After that, it apparently doesn’t take too long for the debtor to give in.

To read more from the Telegraph click here>

