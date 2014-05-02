There's One Republican Who Can Beat Hillary Clinton In Her Home State

Recent polls have shown Hillary Clinton is ahead of all of the top 2016 Republican presidential hopefuls. However, new numbers released by Public Policy Polling show there’s one potential GOP candidate who could defeat her on her home turf.

According to the poll, Mike Huckabee would beat Clinton in Arkansas, where she served as first lady while Bill Clinton was governor.

Of course Huckabee also has his own ties to Arkansas. He was the state’s governor from 1996 until 2007 and, unlike Clinton, he was born in the state and never left. PPP’s poll, which was released Thursday, showed Huckabee would beat Clinton in a hypothetical presidential matchup there 47% to 44%.

The poll found Clinton would beat any other Republican in Arkansas. It placed her ahead of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Read the full results of the poll here.

