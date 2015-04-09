Next month, 1,800 hedge funders will get to rock out at a private OneRepublic concert

Teenage girls are going to be jealous of this one…

Rock band OneRepublic will be giving a private performance for a bunch of hedge funders next month at the SALT Conference, the Wall Street Journal’s Rob Copeland reports.

Every May, nearly 1,800 hedge funders make the annual pilgrimage to Las Vegas for SALT, the must-attend hedge fund conference of the year.

The annual event, which is hosted by Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci — affectionately known as “the Mooch” — brings together top investors and politicians for three days of panels and discussions. Last year, Kevin Spacey showed up for an awesome keynote.

It’s tradition that there’s a private concert for the attendees (mostly middle-aged finance guys) on Thursday night.

At last year’s SALT conference, Lenny Kravitz gave a killer private performance that lasted over an hour. Previous headliners at SALT have included Train and Maroon 5.

Some of OneRepublic’s hits include “Apologise,” “Stop and Stare,” “All the Right Moves,” “Secrets,” “Good Life,” and “Counting Stars.”

Have a listen to “Secrets” below:

