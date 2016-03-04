One reason why Yahoo might have a tough time selling its search business

Yahoo is looking for someone to buy its core internet business, which includes its search business, but that might be a hard-sell.

As this chart from Statista shows, based on data from the web research firm Statcounter, Yahoo’s search business accounts for only a small part of the global search market. In most regions, it owns less than 3% of the market, although its presence in the North America is slightly bigger.

Add that to the fact that Yahoo’s search revenue hasn’t seen much growth lately, and it could become a less attractive buy for most companies. Still, it draws hundreds of millions of users per month, which is why companies like Verizon and AT&T are rumoured to be interested in it.

