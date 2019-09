VOLUME.



For those looking for signs of conviction, the sharp decline in volume coinciding with the recent runup should be cause for concern.

Anyway, we’re selling off today, which means that perhaps we’re about to put together two down days.

(via Waverly Advisors)

Photo: Waverkt Advisors

