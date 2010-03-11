One Reason To Be A Solo Practitioner Is To Avoid The Most Annoying Lawyers

Some people enjoy work in BigLaw because of the size and substance of the cases, the robust support staff and amenities and what in more certain, happier times, was job security.



But with that comes being in the middle of a bunch of Type-A personalities and levels of confidence that just should not come to someone who spends 90% of their time reviewing the arcane language of merger docs.

Paul Schorn, a solo practitioner in Texas, penned an amusing article for the Texas Lawyer on why exactly he knows he is so lucky to work for himself — “getting to avoid some of the people who can drain all the fun out of practicing law.”

Jack, the “egomaniac…narcissist” with little talent besides commandeering smarter associates to write his things for him. Chad, the “So, bro, what time did you get out of her last night,” associate. James, the soda police office manager and Brian, the ergonomics advocating, healthy snack providing wellness coach round out the group.

Basically, if you dwell in the halls of a 100+person office, this is just true (though we’ve never seen the wellness wagon).

And sometimes giving up the amenities can mean getting some of your own. We had a friend who once worked for a solo practitioner in Austin. Her office was an old restored house and she worked out of a big, sunny room with a screen door that she kept open on the many brilliantly sunny days Austin offers. It’s difficult not to appreciate the benefits of that when you are staring at your fluorescent lighting.

Read Schorn’s full story, which includes the lessons each of is characters provide, here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.