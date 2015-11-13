One man is taking a bizarre approach to playing through 'Fallout 4'

One man is punching his way through “Fallout 4.” Yes, you read that correctly: punching.

Usually, people play through “Fallout” games with a weapon of some sort (other than furious fists): perhaps a laser gun, or a shotgun, or, ya know, some type of gun. But not One-Punch Man.

Do you know what “One-Punch Man” is? I didn’t until this morning. It’s an anime, apparently! It looks like this:

One Punch Man This is the REAL One-Punch Man.

Similar look, no? Here’s a clearer picture of the re-creation in “Fallout 4”:

Just your standard bald dude, right? WRONG.

Bethesda Game Studios Here he is exploding a door with his explosive fist.

Bethesda Game Studios And here he is casually walking through that exploded door.

In the above images, he’s employing the “furious power fist” — a ridiculous-looking weapon that makes your character’s punch attack far stronger than normal. It looks like this:

One-Punch Man’s adventures in “Fallout 4” are pretty incredible so far, even for a game that’s bursting with incredible moments. The character’s creator is documenting his journey on the blog Saitama’s Wasteland Adventures. Here he is leaping from building-to-building in beautiful post-apocalypse Boston:

And here he is suplexing a raider, which is something you can apparently do in “Fallout 4”:

Sometimes, he needs to take a break from punching and suplexing and leaping. Here he is taking a casual portrait with a long-dead person:

And here he is trying to feel pretty:

Bethesda Game Studios Even after the apocalypse people want to feel beautiful.

But don’t get it twisted: this man is here to punch faces.

Such is the life of One-Punch Man.

