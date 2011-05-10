One Big Problem For John Boehner

Photo: Bloomberg

John Boehner came to NYC last night, and gave a red-meat speech on spending cuts and the debt ceiling.He wants serious cuts now, and he’s pretty blase about the risk of default.



Our understanding from someone who was there is that it went over pretty well.

And in theory, this kind of speech helps him move closer to the Freshman/Tea Party base that want hardcore now.

The problem, from what we hear: That base, ultimately, doesn’t trust him. Even after the speech last night, the fiscal hardliners just don’t think he’ll go down to the mat for the job.

In the end, the expectation is that he talks a good game, right up until the last second, when he shepherds them into some kind of compromise.

