Melky Cabrera's Drug Suspension May Have Cost Him $45 Million

Photo: MLB.com

Prior to testing positive for synthetic testosterone and being suspended for 50 games, Melky Cabrera of the San Francisco Giants was seemingly on his way to a huge payday as a free agent after the season. But according to Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com, the suspension may cost Cabrera as much as $45 million.[Baseball executives] I’ve asked seem to believe Melky Cabrera will have to settle for a one-year deal now. Instead of $50 million, he may get $5 million.



At this point, nobody can be sure Cabrera will still be the same player that was leading the National League in hitting when he was suspended. Or if he will revert back to the struggling player that was released by the Atlanta Braves just two years ago.

Of course, Cabrera can prove the naysayers wrong by going out next year and maintaining his high level of performance. But if that doesn’t happen, or if he is injured, he may never see the big contract that was within his grasp not long ago.

