One Tweak Later, This 28-Year-Old Entrepreneur's Startup Is On An Absolute Tear

Photo: Flickr / miss karen

Justin.tv has finally found its calling.After rebranding as Twitch.tv, a site that streams video game matches like those in Starcraft and Warcraft live to millions of users, its traffic has more than doubled in six months.



Twitch.tv now has more than 16 million unique monthly visitors, one source close to the company told Business Insider. The company confirmed this to us.

We reported in December that Twitch.tv has 12 million unique visitors and was growing by about 10 per cent every month. That’s after launching Twitch.tv at E3 in June last year.

Co-founder Justin Kan has since stepped back to take more of an advisory role while CEO Emmett Shear has taken the reigns of the company.

