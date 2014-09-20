A Man Has Invented A One-Piece Suit, And It Actually Looks Fantastic

The world will never be the same — there is now a one-piece suit concept called “The Suitsy.”

Betabrand How the one-piece suit works.

Spotted on GQ, San Francisco-native Jesse Herzog is seeking funding for his suit onesie on Betabrand, an online clothing design community that designs, manufactures, and releases new retail products.

The shirt is connected to the jacket and the pants at the waist. There is a false sleeve to give gentlemen the appearance of a shirt cuff as well as a zipper hidden behind the shirt’s fake buttons to zip up the front of the suit.

“Imagine looking professional but feeling like you are in pajamas,” Herzog’s proposal reads. “Consider wearing a suit and a onesie at the same time.”

But perhaps the weirdest part about The Suitsy is that it doesn’t look that bad, all things considered. Many of the commenters are enthusiastic, with some cautiously wondering how men would use the bathroom.

The Suitsy currently has 375 votes on Betabrand with 27 days left to go. Only time will tell if this will become a reality.

