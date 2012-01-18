REPORT: Law Schools Routinely Mislead Students About Their Odds Of Finding A Job

Photo: Richard Lawrence Cohen/Flickr

Law schools are under pressure to be more truthful about their post-graduation employment numbers, following data from Law School Transparency (via NPR).Schools cook the books in various ways: most schools neglect to mention how many students responded to their post-graduation survey. This allows schools to claim a much higher employment than may be accurate.



Only 49% of schools provide any salary information to accompany employment claim. Of those that do, 78% provide it in an allegedly misleading way.

Meanwhile only 17 per cent of schools specify how many of their graduates work part-time versus full-time, while a measly 10 per cent state whether the jobs were long or short-term or school funded.

Another annoying tactic is the trend of not providing any evaluable information on their website for the class of 2010, whether that information is witheld entirely or presented in a misleading fashion by the school (27 per cent of schools are guilty of this).

Some regulation of the practice of law schools self-reporting their own statistics is underway: the American Bar Association says that next year, schools will have to specify which jobs are full-time and required a law degree. The onus to make the right decision about going to law school will still be on the individual.

