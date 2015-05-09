How much you have to earn to be in the 1% in every state

What does it take to join America’s most exclusive club, the top 1% of earners?

A January report from the Economic Analysis and Research Network (EARN) looked at income inequality in the US broken down by state, and one of its calculations was the average annual income of Americans who rank among the 1% in each state, based on IRS data from 2012.

Wyoming has the highest earnings requirement to join the 1% at $US5.1 million a year, although data wasn’t available to estimate the average income of the 99%.

Connecticut comes next at $US2.6 million a year (twice as high as the average annual income for the 1% in the US overall, which is $US1.3 million), followed by New York and Nevada.

At the other end of the spectrum is West Virginia, where the highest earners bring home an average of $US537,989 a year.

Here’s the list, ranked in descending order of greatest ratio of income inequality. To see EARN’s methodology, check out the full report.

