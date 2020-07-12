Six professional 'Fortnite' streamers on YouTube gave a tour of the multimillion dollar mansion they bought together — see inside

One Per cent One Per cent mansion.

One Per cent, a group of professional Fortnite players, bought a multimillion dollar mansion.

They posted a tour on YouTube, showing off bedrooms, gaming setups, and the pool.

Moving into a house together has become a rite of passage for online creators, from YouTube to Vine, to most recently, TikTok.

Six YouTube gamers, formerly from the Luminosity Gaming esports group, created One Per cent, a new organisation. The new channel has nearly 800,000 subscribers, and between them they have millions. After bragging that they bought the house with their earnings from YouTube and “Fortnite,” they took viewers on a tour of their new house, focusing on gaming areas and the pool.

The mansion is full of contrasts, like a kitchen that would make a Nancy Meyers fan swoon while the gamers have mini fridges and snack drawers in their rooms, or a baby grand piano possibly played by Frank Sinatra and rooms adorned with Funko Pops.

Take a look inside.

One of the group members, who goes by Formula, begins the video by sharing that they were able to buy the “multimillion-dollar mansion” with their Fortnite and YouTube earnings, without any investors.

They also use the video to promote their merchandise, before moving inside the house.

Right at the entrance, the mansion has a 160-bottle wine display, although Formula says none of them drink wine.

The living room has a chandelier and baby grand piano left behind by the previous owner.

Formula claims the piano was once played by Frank Sinatra.

He showed off his bedroom on the first floor, which he said was decorated by his girlfriend.

In addition to the bedroom, he has a dedicated gaming room.

The room has a dual monitor gaming setup…

A new light-up PC…

…and a snack bar, which he called “the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.

In the corner, he has a display case for his Fortnite Funko Pop collection.

The kitchen looks newly upgraded, with two refrigerators and four freezers.

It also has a large island, coffee bar, and induction stove.

For most members, the backyard seems to be the highlight of the house.

It has a lounge area with several couches in the shade.

Behind the lounge, there’s an infinity hot tub.

The large pool has sprinklers, beach chairs, and even a basketball hoop.

Finally, Nick showed the dining area where he said the group eats dinner at sunset.

Back inside, the movie theatre is filled with comfortable looking lounge chairs.

The big screen and reclining chairs make it really look like a movie theatre.

The house also has a gaming area, with air hockey and foosball.

They also have some classic arcade games, like pinball.

In the hallway, members display trophies from YouTube on subscriber milestones.

One room in the house is full of gym equipment, which they said will be turned into something else later, and kept a secret.

The rest of the bedrooms are on the second floor, which can be reached by elevator.

Razz’s room is decorated with posters and a mini-fridge.

He also showed off his three monitor gaming setup.

Nick also showed his room, without a bed frame.

Like the others, he also has his gaming station in his room, with an upgraded chair and microphone.

Nick called this wall one of his “most prized possessions.” Also, note the Baby Yoda doll on the right.

Each bedroom has its own bathroom.

Kiwiz’s room was decorated with posters and wall art.

He also gave fans a look at where he games.

Some of the bedrooms on the second floor have balconies, which overlook the pool and golf course that sits behind the house.

Kiwiz also showed his custom YouTube Gaming jacket sent to him by YouTube.

Randumb said he has the master bedroom, which he shares with his dog, Ash.

The master bath has two vanities, a separate tub and shower, toilet, and bidet.

Finally, he showed the recording studio, which will be used for filming One Per cent content.

