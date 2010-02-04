Moody's: Here's One Part Of The Commercial Real Estate Industry That's Growing Wildly And Creating Jobs

While real estate might be the most battered market of our “Great Recession,” there is one asset class still selling.



Prisons have come to the forefront as governments in search of more space employ private companies to build them more cells.

Yesterday, Moody’s came out with positive comments on the sector, saying:

“The sector has experienced fairly high and steady occupancy rates for most of the recent decade, driven by strong demand fundamentals.”

One well known investor on the prison bandwagon? Bill Ackman, who last year came out with a presentation on Corrections Corp of America.

Check out his case here >



