One Park Avenue Millionaire Uncovered The Secret To Calming Bonus Backlash

Despite cuts across the Street, financial institutions and their employees continue to take their share of criticism for their pay practices.Today, The New York Post has a story that offers an example of how some of the furor might be mitigated.



The Post reports that Park Avenue resident Alan Meltzer left $1.5 million of his $10 million estate to his driver and doorman.

The pair had only good things to say about their former boss:

“I don’t know what to do exactly with the money, but one thing I know for sure — every year, I’m going to bring the guy some flowers at his grave,” said suddenly rich chauffeur Jean Laborde, who received $1 million…”He was always joking. He never looked down on anybody…”He was such a nice guy. He left me money, but it’s not a good deal for me because it means he’s no longer here.”

“I appreciate it,” Demiraj [Meltzer’s doorman] said. “He was a generous guy. He was a really good friend of mine, and I was a good friend of his. It’s a surprise. Peace and rest to him. That’s all I can say.”

Less pleased was Meltzer’s ex-wife:

“He can leave it to whoever he wants to…I’m doing fine. I could care less…If he wants to give it to the bums, he can give it to the bums. He could f–k a nun. I couldn’t give a s–t. He can give his money to whoever he wants. We’re divorced. The man is dead.”

Winning over the public by showing gratitude to the common man and massively displeasing your ex-wife?

I can’t think of a banker in New York who wouldn’t want to follow Meltzer’s example.

