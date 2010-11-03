One Paragraph To Sum-Up The Democrats' Horrible Drubbing

It comes from Nate Silver’s liveblog:



[It’s] an amazing result for Republicans — and far more remarkable from a historical perspective than the fact that Democrats were able to leg out a couple more wins than expected in the Senate. I’m not trying to be a media critic here, but Republicans have some legitimate gripe with portrayals of the night as having been a split decision.

