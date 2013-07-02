One Paragraph That Totally Destroys The Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF

Yesterday, the world got a hearty laugh on news that the Winkelvoss twins plan to launch a Bitcoin ETF.



There are so many reasons to LOL at this news, but the most devastating take comes from Macro Man:

Someone on one of Team Macro Man’s chats recently described this ETF as a Rorschach test of what people think of digital currencies. That is utterly wrong: it’s an IQ test. Bitcoin is anonymous, untaxed (for now) and quite liquid in and of its own right despite all the complexities of a cryptocurrency. A bitcoin ETF is taxed, has fees, may or may not be liquid at all. So, this is really a test: do you want to facilitate the exit of the Winkelvii from an investment at inflated levels which they will soon be taxed upon or do you want to sit this hand out?

Point. Set. Match.

