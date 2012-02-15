One Paragraph That Explains Why Rick Santorum Is The Strongest Anti-Romney Yet

Photo: AP Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Ramesh Ponnuru wrote a column today saying that Rick Santorum will be the most difficult candidate for Romney to put away. And he nails it right here:



Unlike Perry, Santorum is articulate. Unlike Cain, he has political experience and knowledge of public policy. Unlike Gingrich, he has a personal life that seems to be above reproach. Romney has no advantage over Santorum in any of these respects.

Santorum has serious weaknesses: his shifting positions on some issues, his more expansive views on the role of government. But Romney has no ground to stand on to attack him on those issues. Romney is far more guilty of flop-flopping and expanding the role of government than Santorum.

The only weakness Santorum really has is his connection to K-Street lobbying scandals during the Bush years, or that he has spent his career in politics.

But Santorum also has a strength that Romney can never possess: a common touch. Santorum didn’t grow up in the privileged environment Romney did. Santorum has said that he would be happy if his son wanted to become auto-mechanic, and you believe him.

This could be a decisive advantage for Santorum in Romney’s ‘home-state’ of Michigan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.