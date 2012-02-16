One Paragraph Explains Why Santorum Can Win

Photo: AP

Jonathan Chait, the pugnacious liberal political reporter for New York magazine, makes a smart argument that Rick Santorum is maybe sort of electable.He actually has an ability to attract swing voters, of a certain stripe.



In fact, there are, very roughly speaking, two kinds of swing voters. One kind is economically conservative, socially liberal swing voters. This is the kind of voter you usually read about, because it’s the kind most familiar to political reporters – affluent and college educated. But there’s a second kind of voter at least as numerous – economically populist and socially conservative. Think of disaffected blue-collar workers, downscale white men who love guns, hate welfare, oppose free trade, and want higher taxes on the rich and corporations. Romney appeals to the former, but Santorum more to the latter.

This is exactly right.

Santorum is the only presidential candidate who can deliver the following line with conviction: “I have seven kids. Maybe they’ll all go to college. But if one of my kids wants to go and be an auto mechanic, good for him, that’s a good paying job, using your hands, using your mind,” he said.

Santorum doesn’t poll much worse than Romney against Obama. And he has a long way to go to beat Romney for the nomination.

But Santorum doesn’t identify with the political overclass. Romney does and so does Obama. To many Americans, even some who don’t totally share his socially conservative views, he can be seen as “one of us,” not one of them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.