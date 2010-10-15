One Out Of Six Americans Would Miss Their Wedding To Attend The Super Bowl

Photo: utatlvols via flickr

As part of a new marketing campaign, Visa polled Americans and found, unsurprisingly, that the Super Bowl is America’s #1 sporting event.The survey produced some surprising results, too:



54 per cent of fans would miss or postpone events in their life to attend the Super Bowl.

17 per cent would miss their wedding

9 per cent would miss the birth of their child

28 per cent of fans would choose to go to the Super Bowl over any other annual US sporting event (followed by 16 per cent for the World Series and 14 per cent for the NBA Finals).

These stats beg the question: If football means so much to Americans, are we going to be able to survive a year without football?

