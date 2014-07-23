One out of every 21 New Yorkers is a millionaire.

According to data from Spear’s Wealth Management and WealthInsight, the city has 389,100 people with net worth greater than $US1 million. That’s 4.63% of the population.

For San Francisco, it’s one out of every 37 people.

The No.1 city, Monaco, has nearly 3 in 10.

Below is the full list of cities with millionaire density. We first saw this at the LA Times.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CITIES BY MILLIONAIRE DENSITY – FULL BREAKDOWN:

1. Monaco (29.21%)

2. Zurich (27.34%)

3. Geneva (17.92%)

4. New York (4.63%)

5. Frankfurt (3.88%)

6. London (3.39%)

7. Oslo (2.90%)

8. Singapore (2.80%)

9. Amsterdam (2.63%)

10. Florence (2.59%)

11. Hong Kong (2.58%)

12. Rome (2.54%)

13. Dublin (2.40%)

14. Doha (2.31%)

15. Toronto (2.29%)

16. Venice (2.25%)

17. Brussels (2.11%)

18. Houston (2.09%)

19. San Francisco (2.07%)

20. Paris (2.04%)

