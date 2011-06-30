This Bra Is Bedazzled With More Than 6,000 Swarovski Crystals And Pearls

To look good on the outside, you need to feel good inside, too.



And you can start by keeping yourself happy with some sparkling bodice.

Keeping that in mind, CrystalSkins and Gossard have crafted a unique crystal embellished bra.

Even though the concept is not that new, it is the first known bodice to be encrusted with Swarovski Elements. The U.K. based service, in collaboration with One Mega Management, had Supermodel Elle Liberachi wear the bra for the advertisements.

This bedazzling elegant piece of lingerie was embellished by hand with over 6,000 crystals and pearls and took over 3 weeks to create. Currently, the piece is not on sale.

This post originally appeared at Luxurylaunches.

