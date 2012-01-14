Words With Friends Actually Saved A Guy's Life

Photo: Apple

Zynga’s motto is “connecting the world through games.” Turns out its games do exactly that.This time Zynga connected the wife of a doctor with a man who had symptoms of heart disease through Words With Friends, one of Zynga’s most popular games.



An Australian resident described his symptoms to a woman in Missouri, who relayed the information to her doctor husband. The doctor then told him to immediately go to the hospital, where the Australian resident discovered he had a “99% blockage” in his heart, Mashable reports.

Looks like the story was originally discovered by Ozarks First, a local publication. Feel good story of the year? Probably not quite. But it’s one heck of a coincidence.

