One Of Wall Street's favourite Steakhouses Filed Plans For An IPO

The parent company of one of Wall Street’s favourite Midtown Manhattan steakhouses just filed a registration statement for a planned initial public offering. [via MarketWatch]Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group LLC, which owns and operates 31 restaurants in 18 states, plans to sell up to $100 million in common stock, according to an SEC filing.



The steakhouse operator owns Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille).

Deutsche Bank and Piper Jaffray will act as joint book running managers for the offering, according to a company press release.

