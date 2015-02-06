One of Tony Abbott's best friends says 'it's over, it's finished' for the PM

Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Photo: Getty Images

Former MP and long-time friend of Tony Abbott, Ross Cameron, has said he believes the Liberal Party needs to dump its leader.

Cameron said by speaking out against the PM he has “committed a sin of infidelity to a mate which doesn’t pass the pub test”.

“I am torn apart by this, I’m in agony,” he said.

“I love Tony Abbott.”

When asked who would replace Abbott, Cameron said, “There is only one candidate and that is Malcolm Turnbull.”

Cameron was parliamentary secretary to former treasurer Peter Costello before losing his seat in the 2004 election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.