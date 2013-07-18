One Of These Will Be The Official Logo For The 2020 Olympics

Design blog Brand New has taken a look at Olympic host-city hopefuls Madrid, Tokyo, and Istanbul proposed logos for the games — and the options are very flowery.



Of course, none of them appear as if they will spark as much controversy as London’s 2012 Olympics logo — which was widely criticised for resembling cartoon character Lisa Simpson engaged in a sexual act. (The Olympics 2012 organising committee also shelled out $625,000 for the design, by Wolff Olins.)

These are the logos that are in the running to represent the 2020 Olympic games.

The Turkish International Olympics Committee allowed the public to choose one of five tulip-inspired marks:

Here’s the Tulip the Turkish people chose:

Tokyo’s proposed logo is also pretty flowery:

Madrid’s logo breaks the flower trend:

