One Of These People Will Become Australia's Entrepreneur Of The Year

The field for the Australian EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is down to 84 people from across Australia and from industry sectors including fashion, technology, childcare, food and beverage, solar energy, engineering, waste management and cosmetics.

The Australian nominees will first vie for regional honours at award ceremonies being held in July and August. Regional winners then go on to compete at the national awards which will be held in Melbourne at the end of November.

The overall 2014 Australian winner will travel to Monte Carlo next year to represent Australia at the 2015 World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards, following in the footsteps of previous Australian winners including Andrew Bassat of SEEK (2013) and Anthony Podesta of McMillan Shakespeare (2012).

The nominees:

Central Region (South Australia and Northern Territory) nominees

Allan Aitchison – MIMP Connecting Solutions

Paul Crawford – Commercial Motor Vehicles Pty Ltd (CMV Group)

Mark Dayman – Fyfe

John George – MGA and Whittles

Shane Kelly – Kelly Engineering

Sean LePoidevin – Off-Grid Energy Australia

Daniel Mendelson – Burger Theory

Jenny Paradiso – Suntrix

Greg Patten – Mogas Group

Ali Serhan – Emali ELC

Henry Yap – Yap Group of Companies

Listed award – Jeff Ellison – SeaLink Travel Group Limited

Social entrepreneur – Madge McGuire – Catherine House Inc.

The Central Region awards ceremony will be held in Adelaide on Thursday, 24 July 2014.

Eastern Region (News South Wales and the ACT) nominees

Scott Carr – Datapod

Nahji Chu – misschu

Adam Cryer and Ross Robinson – Real Institute Pty Ltd

Mike Ford – SiteMinder

Peter Freedman – RØDE Microphones

Christine Garforth – Animal Supplies (Wholesale)

Nick Georgalis – GEOCON Group Pty Ltd

Bob Hall – Sandstone Technology

Ian Hedley – Hedweld

Philip Jackson – Sportstec Limited

Jane Lu – SHOWPO

Alec Lynch – DesignCrowd.com

Brooke Taylor – Injury Treatment – Occupational Injury Management

Dr Catriona Wallace – Fifth Quadrant Group and Flamingo

Anthony Woodward – Bulletproof

Social entrepreneur – Margo Ward – KidsXpress

The Eastern Region awards ceremony will be held in Sydney on Thursday, 7 August 2014.

Northern Region (Queensland) nominees

Joe Andon – Vuly Trampolines

Brad Couper – simPRO Software

Gary Crosby – Intelligent Pathways

Carl Hartmann – Temando Pty Ltd

Maxine Horne – Vita Group

Llew Jury – Reload Media

Shane Leaney – Videopro

Tudor Marsden-Huggins – Employment Office

Geoff Pike – General Trade Industries

Harley Sparke – Corporate Protection Australia Group

Leigh Storr – BioSolar

Grant Wechsel – One Key Resources

John West – DGL (Aust) Pty Ltd

Listed award – Philip St Baker – ERM Power Limited

Social entrepreneur – Jean Madden – Street Swags

Champion of Entrepreneurship – Tim Crommelin – Morgans

The Northern Region awards ceremony will be held in Brisbane on Thursday, 31 July 2014.

Southern Region (Victoria and Tasmania) nominees

Andy Butler – Textor Technologies

Dr Brandon Carp – UHG

Sam Chandler – Nitro

Chris Dance and Matt Doran – PaperCut Software International

Joe Davenport and Owen Kerr – Pepperstone

Andre Eikmeier and Justin Dry – Vinomofo

Rob McGavin – Boundary Bend Olives

Ray Montague – Montague

Michael O’Keeffe – Aesop

Craig Phillips – Superior Food Services

David Prior – five:am organics

Robert Rio – Rio Industrial Group

Adam Schwab – AussieCommerce Group

Andy Sheats – health.com.au

Tristan Sternson – InfoReady

Social entrepreneur – Tim Conolan – TLC for kids

Champion of Entrepreneurship – Roger Gillespie OAM and Lesley Gillespie OAM – Bakers Delight

The Southern Region awards ceremony will be held in Melbourne on Thursday, 17 July 2014.

Western Region (Western Australia) nominees

Bill Beament – Northern Star Resources Limited

Richard Johnson – DTI Group

Sharon Kais – Kais Contractors

Adam Lamond – OTOC Limited

Sam Mangione – Instant Waste Management

Michael Ottaviano – Carnegie Wave Energy Limited

Bernie Pummell – Vesco Foods

Michelle Rhodes – 360 Environmental Pty Ltd

Kashif Saleem – Saleem Technologies

Sarah Thomas – Lawley’s Bakery Café

Paul Thompson – Killarnée

Graeme Wallis – Wallis Drilling Pty Ltd

Declan White – Monford Group

Listed award – Jon Stewart – Aurora Oil & Gas Limited

Social entrepreneur – John Bishop and Vickie Davy – PetRescue

Champion of Entrepreneurship – Jack Cowin – Competitive Foods

