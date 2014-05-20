One Of These People Will Become Australia's Entrepreneur Of The Year

The field for the Australian EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is down to 84 people from across Australia and from industry sectors including fashion, technology, childcare, food and beverage, solar energy, engineering, waste management and cosmetics.
The Australian nominees will first vie for regional honours at award ceremonies being held in July and August. Regional winners then go on to compete at the national awards which will be held in Melbourne at the end of November.
The overall 2014 Australian winner will travel to Monte Carlo next year to represent Australia at the 2015 World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards, following in the footsteps of previous Australian winners including Andrew Bassat of SEEK (2013) and Anthony Podesta of McMillan Shakespeare (2012).
The nominees:
Central Region (South Australia and Northern Territory) nominees
- Allan Aitchison – MIMP Connecting Solutions
- Paul Crawford – Commercial Motor Vehicles Pty Ltd (CMV Group)
- Mark Dayman – Fyfe
- John George – MGA and Whittles
- Shane Kelly – Kelly Engineering
- Sean LePoidevin – Off-Grid Energy Australia
- Daniel Mendelson – Burger Theory
- Jenny Paradiso – Suntrix
- Greg Patten – Mogas Group
- Ali Serhan – Emali ELC
- Henry Yap – Yap Group of Companies
- Listed award – Jeff Ellison – SeaLink Travel Group Limited
- Social entrepreneur – Madge McGuire – Catherine House Inc.
The Central Region awards ceremony will be held in Adelaide on Thursday, 24 July 2014.
Eastern Region (News South Wales and the ACT) nominees
- Scott Carr – Datapod
- Nahji Chu – misschu
- Adam Cryer and Ross Robinson – Real Institute Pty Ltd
- Mike Ford – SiteMinder
- Peter Freedman – RØDE Microphones
- Christine Garforth – Animal Supplies (Wholesale)
- Nick Georgalis – GEOCON Group Pty Ltd
- Bob Hall – Sandstone Technology
- Ian Hedley – Hedweld
- Philip Jackson – Sportstec Limited
- Jane Lu – SHOWPO
- Alec Lynch – DesignCrowd.com
- Brooke Taylor – Injury Treatment – Occupational Injury Management
- Dr Catriona Wallace – Fifth Quadrant Group and Flamingo
- Anthony Woodward – Bulletproof
- Social entrepreneur – Margo Ward – KidsXpress
The Eastern Region awards ceremony will be held in Sydney on Thursday, 7 August 2014.
Northern Region (Queensland) nominees
- Joe Andon – Vuly Trampolines
- Brad Couper – simPRO Software
- Gary Crosby – Intelligent Pathways
- Carl Hartmann – Temando Pty Ltd
- Maxine Horne – Vita Group
- Llew Jury – Reload Media
- Shane Leaney – Videopro
- Tudor Marsden-Huggins – Employment Office
- Geoff Pike – General Trade Industries
- Harley Sparke – Corporate Protection Australia Group
- Leigh Storr – BioSolar
- Grant Wechsel – One Key Resources
- John West – DGL (Aust) Pty Ltd
- Listed award – Philip St Baker – ERM Power Limited
- Social entrepreneur – Jean Madden – Street Swags
- Champion of Entrepreneurship – Tim Crommelin – Morgans
The Northern Region awards ceremony will be held in Brisbane on Thursday, 31 July 2014.
Southern Region (Victoria and Tasmania) nominees
- Andy Butler – Textor Technologies
- Dr Brandon Carp – UHG
- Sam Chandler – Nitro
- Chris Dance and Matt Doran – PaperCut Software International
- Joe Davenport and Owen Kerr – Pepperstone
- Andre Eikmeier and Justin Dry – Vinomofo
- Rob McGavin – Boundary Bend Olives
- Ray Montague – Montague
- Michael O’Keeffe – Aesop
- Craig Phillips – Superior Food Services
- David Prior – five:am organics
- Robert Rio – Rio Industrial Group
- Adam Schwab – AussieCommerce Group
- Andy Sheats – health.com.au
- Tristan Sternson – InfoReady
- Social entrepreneur – Tim Conolan – TLC for kids
- Champion of Entrepreneurship – Roger Gillespie OAM and Lesley Gillespie OAM – Bakers Delight
The Southern Region awards ceremony will be held in Melbourne on Thursday, 17 July 2014.
Western Region (Western Australia) nominees
- Bill Beament – Northern Star Resources Limited
- Richard Johnson – DTI Group
- Sharon Kais – Kais Contractors
- Adam Lamond – OTOC Limited
- Sam Mangione – Instant Waste Management
- Michael Ottaviano – Carnegie Wave Energy Limited
- Bernie Pummell – Vesco Foods
- Michelle Rhodes – 360 Environmental Pty Ltd
- Kashif Saleem – Saleem Technologies
- Sarah Thomas – Lawley’s Bakery Café
- Paul Thompson – Killarnée
- Graeme Wallis – Wallis Drilling Pty Ltd
- Declan White – Monford Group
- Listed award – Jon Stewart – Aurora Oil & Gas Limited
- Social entrepreneur – John Bishop and Vickie Davy – PetRescue
- Champion of Entrepreneurship – Jack Cowin – Competitive Foods
