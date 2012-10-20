See How Much Home You Can Afford For $900,000

Each week we take a look at how much house you can expect to get at a specific price point. This week, we’re looking at homes priced around $900,000.



Santa Barbara, CA

115 Coronada Cir, Santa Barbara CA

For sale: $899,000

Photo: Zillow

Sunshine, sand and beach! Santa Barbara real estate comes with all that and more, but usually at quite steep prices. This $899,000 home is 2,167 square feet and has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and access to a community pool and spa.

Atlanta, GA

310 Peachtree Ave NE, Atlanta GA

For sale: $899,900

Although it was built in 2012, this Atlanta home has plenty of the charms found in older homes, including a generous front porch and dormer window. The 3,300-square-foot home has 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

Chesapeake, VA

1512 Bankbury Way, Chesapeake VA

For sale: $899,000

This 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home is unusual in that each bedroom is a full suite with attached bathroom. The two-story home also has a finished attic and sits on a little over half an acre with a pool and plenty of patio space.

Naples, FL

1681 Golden Gate Blvd W, Naples FL

For sale: $899,900

Sitting on 2.5 acres in Naples, this Mediterranean-style home has recently been reduced in price by $75,000. Offering 3,608 square feet of living space, the home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an additional 1,900-square-foot guest house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Fort Collins

6076 Waterfront Dr, Fort Collins CO

For sale: $900,000

Love water sports? How about a Fort Collins home located on a private water ski lake? The custom-built home is a whopping 7,677 square feet on more than 3 lakefront acres with 4 bedrooms and 5 baths.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

