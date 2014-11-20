Go Aboard One Of The Largest Cruise Ships In The World

Cruise ships are often called “floating hotels.” But Oasis of the Seas, the one of the largest vessels afloat in its industry, is more like several floating hotels.

The boat is big.

Amusingly, it’s not quite as big of its sister ship, Allure of Seas.

Allure — also operated by Royal Caribbean — is reportedly two inches larger!

Oasis was built in Finland, at a cost of $US1.4 billion, and been in service with Royal Caribbean since 2009, sailing from its home port in Florida.

And what luxurious cruises it takes its thousands of passengers on! The tricky thing is to not get lost amid the ship’s many, many features.

At the time of the Oasis of the Seas' launch, she was the undisputed largest cruise ship in the world, measuring 1,186.5 feet. Recently, she was officially surpassed by Allure of the Seas, another Royal Caribbean cruise ship, by a whopping 2 whole inches, though some have called into question the temperature differences between the two ships at the time of measurement. The ship features 2,606 rooms that can accommodate a maximum of 6,296 passengers. The ship cost $1.4 billion to build and weighs 225,000 tons. Some of the rooms are Loft Suites -- massive 1,599-square-foot apartments with two levels, a master bathroom, a private balcony with whirlpool, a lounge with couches, and a dining area with dry bar. Some even come with a piano. The pool deck spans the entire length of the ship and features six pools including a 'beach pool,' a mini-golf course, private cabanas and hot tubs, a kids' park with water-spraying ocean creatures, seen below, a bar and cafe, a zipline, and an intimate, 'adults-only' Solarium. The deck also includes two FlowRider surf simulators, which reproduces the feeling of riding a wave while staying stationary. Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, rides a boogie board in the FlowRider. The 'Central Park' area on the Oasis of the Seas is set up to resemble a neighbourhood with shops and a park. Located at the bottom of a six-story atrium, the area features restaurants, bars, an art gallery, a Coach store, as well as flower gardens and pathways to stroll down. Passengers can continue to eat, buy, and explore indoors in the Royal Promenade, which features a champagne bar, a coffee shop, a karaoke spot, a dozen shops, and the Rolling Tide Bar, where guests can 'enjoy a cocktail while gently moving between three decks, taking in the scenery along the way.' The Promenade also features occasional street festivals and brightly-coloured parades. The 1,380 seat Opal Theatre, one of two theatres on the ship, is state-of-the-art and includes a piece of the stage which extends into the audience for better interaction. Most recently, the Theatre has been giving performances of the Broadway musical 'Hairspray.' Another theatre, the outdoors AquaTheater, seats 600 and features nightly shows with water acrobats and aerial performers.

