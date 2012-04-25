One Of The Wildest Parties In New York Has Been Resurrected — Bungalow 8 Is Back

Bungalow 8 is back, says the NY Post — if you’re new and have never heard of it, here’s how it worked. (Pay attention. You might learn something.)



Back in the day — and ending around 2007 — Bungalow 8 was one of the most impossible doors in New York City.

Basically the deal was, if you didn’t know a name, you shouldn’t even try to enter the club. If you were a guy and you did know a name, you should probably be with people buying a bottle.

Lindsay Lohan was there, Jay-Z was there, and so were George Clooney and Siena Miller. If you were there, congratulations. Seriously.

Then, all of the sudden and like all clubs in NYC, Bungalow 8 faded from glory, eventually closing after sputtering to a sad whimper death in 2009. Most clubs that die in this city are never heard from again (or their reincarnations are just pathetic), so Bungalow 8 just faded into history.

The Post reports, however, that rumours of its permanent demise were greatly exaggerated. Bungalow 8’s owner Amy Sacco, once a Queen of New York nightlife, told the paper that the club has found a new location and it’s coming back.

“I am opening up, but can’t release details yet,” she wrote in an e-mail.

Details? Who cares about the details? The only question is, will you be able to get in…

