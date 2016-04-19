One of the Pandora founders has joined the board of this ASX-listed company running a global talent quest

Jon Kraft. Photo: Supplied.

The co-founder of music streaming service Pandora, Jon Kraft, has joined the board of ASX-listed company MSM Corporation.

Kraft will provide strategic advice to the digital technology and entertainment company, which is running a global online talent competition.

“I’ll help them think through the kinds of partnerships and influencers they’ll need to build the momentum for Megastar Millionaire, and I’ll make whatever introductions I can to ensure that they are successful. I also look forward to weighing in on the ongoing product roadmap,” Kraft said.

MSM made its debut on the Australian share market in January after raising $7 million through a reverse takeover of Minerals Corporation.

Its platform for online talent contest, Megastar Millionaire, allows users to view and vote on “videos of artistry” by artists, singers and sports stars who will have a chance to win $US1 million.

“Without a doubt — YouTube has already proven to be a tremendous unstructured talent pool, and the popularity of more structured platforms like American Idol, X-Factor, and all of the talent competition shows we’ve seen over the past decade has been overwhelming — clearly, people love to see talent, people want to be discovered, and it’s a process that fans want to engage with,” says Kraft.

Kraft co-founded Pandora in 2000 with Will Glaser and Tim Westergren and is also CEO of music sharing service MUMO.

He will join former Electronic Arts and Zynga executive Jennifer Herman on the board of MSM.

