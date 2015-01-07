One Of The NRLs Greatest-Ever Players Has Been Charged With Cocaine Trafficking

Jason Smith playing for the Canberra Raiders in 2005. Photo: Matt King/ Getty.

Jason Smith, a former State of Origin star and Australian representative for the Kangaroos, has been charged for trafficking cocaine.

A six-month investigation involving the Crime and Corruption Commission has allegedly found that Smith had transported 280g of the drug between June and December last year, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Smith and his co-accused Jason Matthew Wood were charged with trafficking dangerous drugs and released on bail on Monday.

The duo will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on February 11.

Having played in the NRL for almost two decades, Smith is considered of the greatest players in NRL history.

Smith won a premiership with the Canterbury Bulldogs, and also played for the Parramatta Eels, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys, he earned 15 caps for Australia and played 15 State of Origin tests.

Since retiring Smith moved to Toowoomba with his family where he now owns a local pub, the Mill St Tavern.

Official statistics show cocaine use has been rising in Australia for years. The latest figures from the Australian Crime Commission revealing a record 1,282 national cocaine arrests in 2012–13.

Nationally, the price of a gram of cocaine in 2012–13 ranged between $250 and $1,000, according to the ACC.

There’s more at the SMH.

