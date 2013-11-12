One Of The NHL's Biggest Stars Broke His Leg In A Gruesome Collision

Steven Stamkos, the NHL’s leading scorer, appeared to suffer a serious injury when his leg slammed hard into the post of the goal against the Boston Bruins on Monday afternoon.

Stamkos, who was rushing back on defence, lost his footing and his right shin hit the goal hard, knocking it loose. The Lightning center did try to stand up, but quickly went back down to the ice and was clearly in a great deal of pain.

While there is no official word on the severity of the injury, it appears that the first thing Stamkos says to the trainer is “it’s broke” (0:37 mark of the video below).

[UPDATE] According to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Stamkos suffered a broken tibia and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Stamkos was eventually taken off the ice on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital. Here’s the video. A clear view of the injury can be seen in the overhead shot at the 0:45 mark. However, be warned, it is a little graphic…



