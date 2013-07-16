'One Of The Most Stupid Things I Have Ever Seen': Racing Yachts Smash Into One-Man Dinghies

If there was just a bit more wind it could have been a tragedy.

Two 32-foot Melges racing yachts fail to change course as they approach a fleet of Optimist sailing dinghies who are going around a mark on Italy’s Lake Garda. Technically the smaller boats should have the right of way.

In the clip, uploaded at the weekend, the commentator is stunned as he watches the Melges approaching: “This could be ridiculous if he decides not to jibe. There’s going to be a crash here.”

The collision occurs and the commentator continues: “One of the most stupid things I have ever seen. I don’t often see things as stupid as this, but that is pretty bloody stupid.”

Another boat approaches.

“There’s another one. Really stupid.”

Watch below — the boats approach around the 50 second mark.

Melges sailing though Optimists on port at Garda Worlds mpeg2video from alan williams on Vimeo.

Hat tip: sailinganarchy.

