One of the most beautiful motorboats ever built is for sale -- for $600,000

A classic Italian motor boat — of a type widely regarded as one of the most beautiful ever built — will cross the block in May at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Monaco.

The 1974 Riva Aquarama Special “Lealena,” one of only 769 Aquaramas constructed, is a twin-V8 powered wooden runabout. The hull is lined in varnished mahogany, and the boat was powered by two engines from either Cadillac or Chrysler in the United States.

The name was inspired by the Cinerama, a wrap-around movie theatre format from which the boat takes it elegantly-curved windscreen. It was an instant hit among the newly wealthy of the jet-set era.

Ferruccio Lamborghini was a customer — he had his refitted with two V12 engines from his 350 GT road car.

The auction house has not released an official sale estimate for the boat yet, but here is a list of similar Aquarama Specials on Yachtworld, all for north of $600,000.

Here’s a look at the boat for sale in Monaco.

The 1974 Riva Aquarama. RM Sotheby's The hull is lined in varnished mahogany. RM Sotheby's Two keys for two engines. Carlo Riva was noted for an obsession with quality, which is evident in the many, many details -- just look at that leather steering wheel! RM Sotheby's The boat's heavily featured chrome fittings. RM Sotheby's At the back, a leather-lined sunning area covers twin engines -- beautiful in their own right. RM Sotheby's This example, one of only 277 Aquarama Specials built, looks to have been well taken care of. RM Sotheby's The sale price of 'Lealena' has yet to be announced by the auction house, but similar models are listed for over $600,000. RM Sotheby's ...and this is certainly an excellent example of one of the most beautiful boats in the world. RM Sotheby's

